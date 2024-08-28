Delhi coaching institute deaths case: CBI seeks another week to probe SUV that drove through inundated road

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that is probing the deaths of the three IAS aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar has said that they would need more time to inspect the vehicle that was seized for flooding the basement after it drove through the inundated road.

The CBI filed its status report on the application of Manuj Kathuria, driver of the SUV that caused the water in the road to swell and crash the gates of the building that led to the sudden flooding of the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle.

The agency sought another week for inspection of the vehicle. It said that the vehicle and the gate of the building were inspected by a team of professors of IIT Delhi. It will now be inspected by the Motor Vehicle Inspector. The court then listed the matter on September 4.

Kathuria, who was arrested in connection with the case, was released on bail earlier this month from Tihar jail. The high court reprimanded the police for the “strange” investigation, leading to the arrest of Kathuria.

"What is Delhi Police doing? Have they lost it? What are its officials who are monitoring the probe doing? This is a cover-up or what?" criticised the court adding that might challan the rainwater next.

The court also criticised the police for failing to question officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi or seize relevant documents from the civic body.

Three civil service aspirants – Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana, and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala – died on July 27 when the basement of their coaching centre flooded amid heavy rain. The incident stirred massive uproar, with people questioning the institute's flouting of norms and the authorities' failure to ensure proper enforcement of laws.