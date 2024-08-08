MCD seals basement of 10 coaching centres for violation of building bylaws

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed the basement spaces of at least 10 coaching centres and libraries on Wednesday for violation of building bylaws. This action against the coaching centres came after three IAS aspirants drowned in the basement library of a coaching centre in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar after heavy rains flooded the area.

According to news agency ANI, these coaching centres, found in violation of the building bylaws, were in Shahdara (South Zone), Karol Bagh, and Najafgarh Zone.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "MCD's sealing drive continues in East Delhi today. We are in the process of doing everything to set an example for all coaching centers that think of flouting rules."

MCD's sealing drive continues in East Delhi today.



The MCD sealed four basements operating as illegal libraries in the Karol Bagh Zone. In Shahdara South Zone, the basements of four coaching centres and libraries were sealed, while in Najafgarh Zone, the basements of two coaching centres and libraries were sealed.

The MCD has issued notices to coaching centres and property owners for the misuse of property and violation of building bylaws across all zones. Additionally, the MCD is conducting surveys to identify coaching centres and other properties violating rules in basements throughout the city. The MCD will continue to enforce building laws strictly to ensure the safety and security of students and citizens.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the deaths of three UPSC aspirants. The Delhi High Court transferred the case to the CBI last week due to flaws in the Delhi Police's investigation and concerns about potential corruption by public servants.

Moreover, a magisterial probe into the basement flood deaths has slammed the MCD and the fire department for misconduct. The report indicated violations of several laws by both entities. It also held the owners and management of RAU's IAS Study Circle responsible for criminal negligence, citing dangerous misuse of the basement without regard for the students' lives.

The report revealed that violations in the building were previously noticed by the MCD and the fire department, but no action was taken. It accused the MCD of 'passing the buck' and 'shrugging off their responsibility' to cover its failure in desilting the drains on both sides of the road where the building was located.

The probe found that the building had permission for 'office/business' use, which did not require a fire no-objection certificate (NOC). However, as it was used for 'educational purpose' and was more than 9 metres high, a fire NOC was needed.

The report also blamed MCD officials for encroachment on stormwater drains and lack of desilting, noting that the drains in the area had not been desilted for five years despite being prone to waterlogging due to their low-lying location.