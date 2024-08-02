'Mercifully you haven't challaned rainwater': HC's sharp jibe on Delhi Police probe on coaching centre deaths

The Delhi High Court expressed strong disapproval of the police investigation related to the tragic deaths of three civil service aspirants at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar during a hearing on Friday.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan was reviewing a petition demanding a high-level inquiry into the incident that took place on July 27, when the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle became inundated due to heavy rainfall. The floodwaters trapped the three students, ultimately leading to their untimely deaths.

During the proceedings, the court rebuked the Delhi Police for their handling of the investigation.

“Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering the basement,” remarked Justice Manmohan, in a pointed critique of the police’s approach following their arrest of Manuj Kathuria, the driver of an SUV alleged to have contributed to the flooding.

The driver had been accused of driving through flooded streets, causing water to breach the building’s gates and flood the basement. He was released on bail on Thursday after police dropped the more serious culpable homicide charges against him.

When questioned by the court regarding who authorised the building's plans, the police claimed they were inquiring about it. This prompted an incredulous response from the bench, which stated, “You speak as if you are powerless. After all, you are police. You have the authority to seize files from the MCD office. Should you need to be instructed on how to do this? Your officers should be well-versed in the process. Do you expect a criminal to come and confess? No, you must take the initiative.”

During the hearing, the court also highlighted the apparent negligence of civic officials, questioning why they had not informed the commissioner about the non-functioning stormwater drains in Rajinder Nagar. The bench remarked that such lapses seemed to have become a norm, reflecting a concerning disinterest from MCD officials.

The High Court has now transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.