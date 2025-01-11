Delhi cold weather alert! IMD issues yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi NCR, forecasting rainfall and thunderstorms on Saturday. According to updates from Google, light rain is expected around 5 PM. The IMD's forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle anticipated during the morning hours.

Temperature forecasts suggest a significant drop, with a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius expected on Saturday. This comes on the heels of a cold wave that gripped the city, with temperatures plummeting to 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 AM on January 9.

In comparison to recent days, early morning temperatures have dipped between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius, highlighting the ongoing cold conditions.

Apart from Delhi, Rajasthan’s capital city Jaipur, is also expected to witness rainfall on January 11. As a result, the minimum and maximum temperature may increase by two to four degrees in the next 24 hours. On January 11, light to moderate rain with thunder is expected in some parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, along with the possibility of hailstorms in certain areas.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue to prevail during night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on January 12 & 13, the IMD warned.

Fog alert issued

The IMD has also warned of dense to very dense fog in several regions, including most parts of Punjab and some areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The weather department noted, "Moderate to dense fog at most places with very dense fog at isolated locations during the early morning hours," along with shallow to moderate fog expected.

Flight operations update

At Delhi Airport, low visibility procedures are currently in place, although all flight operations remain normal. The airport authorities advised passengers to check with their airlines for updates, especially for flights that are not CAT III compliant, which may face disruptions. An update around 6 AM stated, "While landings and take-offs continue, any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

As the cold wave persists, many homeless individuals are seeking refuge in night shelters across the city. A shelter on Lodhi Road reported all its beds occupied. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter, with additional night shelters established at various locations, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover.