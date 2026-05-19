Delhi commuters may face surge pricing, long waits during May 21–23 strike

Delhi commuters may face longer waits and possible surge pricing on app-based cabs from May 21 to 23 as commercial vehicle drivers' unions plan a three-day strike in the capital, demanding a hike in taxi and auto fares amid rising fuel prices. The unions have said drivers are under growing financial pressure because of higher CNG, petrol and diesel prices.

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The All India Motor Transport Congress wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday, placing these demands before the government. The unions have also said a protest will be held at the Delhi Secretariat on May 23. Last week, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union had also written to the chief minister with similar concerns, seeking a fare revision.

In the letter, Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union, said, "Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23."

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The union added, "If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible." The drivers of commercial vehicles also said that "strong policies be formulated to stop the economic exploitation of taxi drivers".

The letter further said, "The union had to approach the Delhi High Court last year, which clearly directed that the problems of taxi drivers should be resolved and the taxi fare should be increased. Despite this, the Delhi government continues to make excuses and delay this matter by saying that the file has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval."

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The unions said fares for city taxis in the Delhi-NCR region have not been revised for the last 15 years, even as fuel costs have risen sharply. The letter added, "Fares for city taxis have not been hiked in the Delhi-NCR region for the last 15 years. Meanwhile, the cost of CNG, petrol, diesel, et cetera, has increased manifold."

The drivers also raised concerns about app-based cab companies, alleging that they are raising prices and "acting arbitrarily," while taxi drivers in Delhi are "becoming victims of economic exploitation and slavery-like conditions."

The demand for a fare hike comes against the backdrop of recent fuel price increases. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, the second increase in less than a week. In Delhi, petrol rose to ₹98.64 per litre from ₹97.77, while diesel increased to ₹91.58 from ₹90.67.

Earlier, prices had been hiked by ₹3 per litre on Friday. CNG prices were also increased by ₹2 per kg in Delhi and Mumbai, followed by a further ₹1 per kg rise in Delhi.