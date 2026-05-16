Why has Maharashtra ordered action against Ola, Uber and Rapido Bike taxi services?

Maharashtra has initiated action against app-based mobility platforms Ola, Uber and Rapido over alleged unauthorised bike taxi operations, triggering confusion around whether the companies have been barred from operating in the state. While social media reports suggested a broader shutdown, state authorities have clarified that the action is limited to bike taxi services and not the companies' overall operations.

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Here is a closer look at what happened and why the issue has resurfaced.

What action has Maharashtra taken?

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on May 16 asked the Cyber Crime department to initiate legal action against bike taxi operations being offered through Ola, Uber and Rapido platforms.

According to the Maharashtra government, the minister requested the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) against the companies over alleged unauthorised operations. The Transport Commissioner also separately communicated with the Cyber Crime department regarding the matter.

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"The claim circulating on social media that all services of Ola, Uber, and Rapido have been completely shut down in Maharashtra is misleading. #FactCheck #DGIPRFactCheck The transport department has taken a strict stance against unauthorized bike taxi services operating illegally in the state. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has written to the #CyberCrime department demanding the immediate shutdown of unauthorized bike taxi app services like #Ola, #Uber, and #Rapido, and the filing of FIRs against the respective company owners. At the same time, the Transport Commissioner has also sent a letter to the Cyber Crime department in this regard," an official post on X stated.

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The latest move marks an escalation in the state's response to concerns around app-based two-wheeler taxi services.

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Have Ola, Uber and Rapido been shut down in Maharastra?

No.

The Maharashtra government has clarified that reports suggesting a complete shutdown of Ola, Uber and Rapido services are misleading.

In a statement issued through the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), authorities said the companies continue to operate in Maharashtra. The action applies only to alleged illegal bike taxi operations and does not affect cab or other services offered by these platforms.

This clarification came after social media discussions created confusion around the scope of the government action.

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Removal from app

The Maharashtra State Cyber Department has sent notices to Apple and Google, asking them to remove ride-hailing platforms Uber, Ola and Rapido from their app stores over allegations of unauthorised bike taxi operations in the state. The Maharashtra government’s action marks a significant escalation in the bike taxi dispute, shifting attention from transport regulation to digital platform access.

By asking Apple and Google to remove Uber, Ola and Rapido from app stores, authorities are targeting the distribution channels through which these services reach users. The state alleges that bike taxi operations on these platforms violate existing transport laws and lack required approvals. The move follows concerns over licensing and regulatory compliance and reflects a broader debate around how app-based mobility services should operate within current legal frameworks in Maharashtra.

Why are bike taxi services under scrutiny?

Bike taxi operations have faced repeated regulatory and legal challenges across several states, including Maharashtra.

The central issue revolves around whether app-based aggregators offering two-wheeler taxi rides meet licensing and transport compliance requirements under existing regulations.

Authorities have raised concerns around operational permissions, safety standards, permit structures and compliance with transport laws governing commercial passenger services.

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As technology-led mobility models evolve, regulators are still working to determine how bike taxi services fit within current legal frameworks.

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Why is the issue significant now?

The timing comes as app-based transportation platforms continue expanding services beyond traditional car taxis into bikes, shared mobility and last-mile transportation.

Bike taxis are often viewed as a lower-cost and faster mobility option, especially in congested urban markets. However, legal ambiguity around operating frameworks has repeatedly created friction between mobility platforms and state transport authorities.

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