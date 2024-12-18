Delhi Court grants 7-day interim bail to 2020 Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid, the former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was granted seven days of interim bail by a Delhi court on Wednesday. The bail allows Khalid to attend his cousin's wedding from December 28 to January 3. His lawyer had initially requested a 10-day bail.

The court has ordered Khalid to avoid using social media while he is on interim bail.

Other rules he must follow include:

- He can only meet family members, relatives, and friends.

- He must stay at home or at locations where marriage ceremonies are happening.

Additionally, Umar Khalid is required to turn himself into the Jail Superintendent on the evening of January 3, 2025, according to live law.

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020, facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the riots that followed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Over the past four years, he has applied for bail multiple times, with his most recent application being denied by the Delhi High Court on December 6.

In previous hearings, Khalid's legal team argued for his release, emphasizing the need for parity with co-accused individuals such as Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Ishrat Jahan, who have been granted bail. Khalid's lawyer pointed out that during the riots, he was not present in northeast Delhi and had advocated for non-violence in a speech delivered in Amravati.

During the December 6 hearing, Khalid also contended that no physical evidence linked him to the riots. His counsel questioned the decision to name him as an accused when others who allegedly participated in conspiracy meetings, including prominent figures like Yogendra Yadav and filmmaker Rahul Roy, were not charged.

Khalid is currently appealing to the Delhi High Court to challenge the denial of his second request for bail.

He is involved in a case related to FIR 59 of 2020, which was filed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell. This FIR includes various charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case involves multiple accused individuals, including Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, and others.

(With PTI inputs)