Delhi court refuses to take cognisance of National Herald money laundering case against Gandhis

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the National Herald money laundering case against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court said the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was not maintainable as it was based on a private complaint and not a First Information Report.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Besides the Gandhis, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise, and Sunil Bhandari were also named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate.

Reading out the operative part of the order, the judge said that the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has already lodged an FIR in the case, and hence it will be premature to adjudicate on the ED's arguments in the case based on merits.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

It is alleged that the accused acquired properties valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

Advertisement

The investigation claims that the Gandhis held a 76 per cent majority share in Young Indian. The ED alleged that Young Indian "fraudulently" usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

According to the probe agency, the accused benefited from the acquisition of these assets via the described transactions.