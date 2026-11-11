Delhi Diwali relief: CM Rekha Gupta transfers ₹141.88 crore LPG assistance to 15.45 lakh families

The assistance was given under the Delhi government’s scheme to provide financial support to ration cardholder families during Holi and Diwali.

Of the 15,45,994 families who received the money, 1,24,964 families were covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), while 14,21,030 families were from the non-PMUY category.

Each PMUY family received ₹642, while families in the non-PMUY category received ₹942.

The government said the scheme aims to provide financial support to families during the two major festivals of the year and reduce the burden of household expenses.

Money sent directly to bank accounts

The Delhi government used the DBT system to transfer the assistance. Under the system, the money is sent directly to the bank account of the head of the family linked to their Aadhaar number.

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"For the successful implementation of the scheme, beneficiaries are identified, ration card details are verified, and the required data is matched to ensure that assistance reaches the families identified as eligible.

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"Monitoring and audit mechanisms have also been put in place to maintain transparency and prevent duplicate payments, misuse of funds or any irregularities," the release added.

What Rekha Gupta said

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government was committed to fulfilling its stated commitments and ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reached people directly.

The scheme to provide financial assistance to ration cardholder families during Holi and Diwali was part of this commitment.

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Gupta said Diwali was not just a festival of lights and celebrations, but also an occasion to share happiness and support one another.

She said the government's initiative was an important step towards providing financial assistance to Delhi's ration cardholder families during festivals and adding to their happiness.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, Cabinet Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLAs Abhay Verma, Jitendra Mahajan, Kuldeep Solanki and Chandan Chaudhary, among other dignitaries.