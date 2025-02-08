Delhi election result 2025: GAD issues notice to not take any file outside Secretariat without permission following AAP’s defeat

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the Government of Delhi has issued a notice following the Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, stating that no files or documents should be taken out of the Delhi Secretariat premises without permission. This measure aims to ensure the safety and security of records.

Related Articles

The notice from GAD reads, "To address security concerns and the safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, computer hardware etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from GAD." It further directs that necessary instructions be issued to branch in-charges within the Departments/Offices located in the Delhi Secretariat to ensure the safety of records, files, documents, and electronic files under their section.

The order also applies to all Secretariat officials and the Council of Ministers. This directive comes in the wake of BJP's impending formation of the government in Delhi after 27 years.

General Administration Department, Government of Delhi issues a notice.



"To address security concerns and the safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, Computer Hardware etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from GAD. It is… pic.twitter.com/VZU4CU5xpt — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

DELHI ELECTION RESULT 2025

Top AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia faced defeats in their respective seats in the Delhi Assembly elections. However, four other ministers from the AAP government managed to secure victories, providing some relief for the party. Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain emerged victorious in Babarpur, Sultanpur Majra, and Ballimaran, respectively, while Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi won her seat in Kalkaji.

Meanwhile, popular AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj lost to BJP's Shikha Roy by 3,188 votes in Greater Kailash.

Kejriwal acknowledged his party's defeat in the Delhi polls, with his BJP opponent Parvesh Verma claiming victory in the New Delhi seat. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura.

The BJP is set to form a government in Delhi after 27 years. The Congress has failed to secure any seats for the third consecutive assembly election.