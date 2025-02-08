Delhi Election Result 2025: Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit’s spanner in the works leads to Arvind Kejriwal’s defeat against BJP's Parvesh Verma

Delhi Election Results Updates: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, before the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 had urged voters to not vote for Congress. He said they would not win but would only cut the votes of his party. At the end of the counting on Saturday, it was pretty evident that Kejriwal’s remark had come true.

Congress might not have won any of the seats, but what they are evident to have done this election is take crucial votes away from the AAP. “Why waste your votes on the Congress? The Congress will not win, it will just cut our votes. The Congress and the BJP are fighting this election together to defeat the AAP. Vote to make someone win, not to make someone lose,” Kejriwal had said before the elections.

If you look at the vote sharing pattern of the New Delhi seat that was fought between AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, it is evident that the votes that had gone to Dikshit played spoilsports with AAP’s vote margin prediction.

Here’s the vote share of the New Delhi seat:

BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh – 30,088

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal – 25,999

Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit – 4,568

Kejriwal lost with a margin of 4,089. The difference between Congress and the AAP might also indicate a larger, growing fissure among the INDIA bloc. While the AAP and the Congress had joined forces for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they decided to contest the Delhi Assembly polls separately.

It must also be mentioned here that Sandeep Dikshit’s role in Kejriwal’s defeat is crucial. He might have received significantly fewer votes than his rivals, but those votes along with Kejriwal’s would have increased the former CM's chances at retaining his seat.

Dikshit fighting this election was a bit more personal too. It was a fight to settle scores. It was in this seat that his mother, former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who served three consecutive terms of 15 years, lost to Arvind Kejriwal who had first entered the political scene in Delhi.

Sandeep’s sister Latika Dikshit had also campaigned for her brother. She said that her mother’s legacy continues to live in the hearts of Delhi’s residents. The duo said they had listened to the people of the constituency during campaigning and learnt that Kejriwal had not visited the seat in the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years, has unseated the AAP, with most of its star leaders, including Kejriwal losing their seats.