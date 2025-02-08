Delhi assembly election results 2025: From Arvind Kejriwal to Somnath Bharti, AAP's big guns who lost

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw a political rout of epic proportions in the recently conducted Delhi assembly elections 2025. The AAP, whose first win in Delhi was at 62 seats, has been reduced to just 23 seats.

Except Atishi and Gopal Rai, all the bigwigs of the Aam Aadmi Party lost the Delhi fight. Other AAP ministers who managed to win from their respective assembly constituencies are Mukesh Ahlawat and Imran Hussain.

Related Articles

The BJP, on the other hand, pulled off Maharashtra 2.0 in Delhi as it pulled off a Baazigar-like victory in the national capital. Not only this, the saffron party has also broken its 27-year-long jinx in Delhi. The BJP secured 47 out of the total 70 assembly seats in the national capital.

Delhi assembly elections 2025: AAP bigwigs who faced crushing defeat

ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Kejriwal's loss in New Delhi proved the adage -- 'Pride hath its fall' -- true. From 'Modi ji hume haraane ke liye doosra janam lagega' to 'Hum zimmedaar vipaksh ki bhoomika nibhayenge', the fall was just too quick for the AAP supremo. BJP's Parvesh Verma, being hailed a 'giant slayer', trounced Kejriwal by a margin of 4,089 votes in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

MANISH SISODIA

Sisodia lost from Jangpura after a pretty tough fight against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. In a close contest, Marwah defeated Sisodia by a margin of 675 votes. Tarvinder Singh Marwah secured a total of 38,859 votes whereas Sisodia managed to garner 38,184 votes.

SAURABH BHARADWAJ

The BJP broke its 17-year-long drought in this assembly constituency by trouncing AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj. BJP's Shikha Roy defeated Bharadwaj by a margin of 3,188 votes. While Bharadwaj secured 46,406 votes, Roy garnered a total of 49,594 votes in the Greater Kailash constituency.

SATYENDRA JAIN

The former Delhi minister faced a defeat of ginormous proportions in his erstwhile stronghold of Shakur Basti. In Shakur Basti, Jain was trounced by BJP's Karnail Singh by a margin of 20,998 votes.

Karnail Singh secured a total of 56,869 votes whereas Satyendar Jain could secure only 35,871 votes.

SOMNATH BHARTI

The former AAP minister, who has been controversy's favourite child, lost from the Malviya Nagar assembly constituency. In this contest, former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay defeated Bharti by a margin of 2,131 votes.

While Upadhyay secured 39,564 votes, Somnath Bharti secured 37,433 votes.