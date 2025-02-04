Delhi elections 2025: Schools, colleges, banks, liquor shops -- Here's what's open, what's closed on polling day

Voting for the Delhi assembly elections will take place from 7 am onwards on February 5 (Wednesday). Government offices and banks will remain shut on Wednesday to ensure maximum voter turnout.

While government and private offices will remain shut on February 5, essential services such as hospitals, metro and public bus services will remain operational as usual.

Here's what will remain open and what will remain closed

Schools and colleges: All schools and colleges in Delhi will remain closed on February 5 to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

Banks: All banks will remain closed on February 5 on account of polling day.

Liquor shops: As per the Election Commission guidelines, liquor shops across Delhi are closed from 6 pm on February 3 till 6 pm on February 5.

Public transport: Delhi Metro and DTC bus services will remain operational from 4 am on the voting day.

Essential services: Hospitals, pharmacies and other essential services will remain functional as usual on election day.

Shops and restaurants: Eateries, restaurants and grocery shops are likely to remain open on Wednesday.

Cinema hall/theatres: Cinema halls and theatres are likely to stay closed across the national capital on the polling day.

Moreover, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that trains will operate every 30 minutes till 6 am when regular service will begin again. The DTC will also provide extra bus services on 35 routes so that voters can reach polling stations at the earliest.

Jamia Milia Islamia has also announced a two-day holiday from February 4 to 5 for the staff in its Middle School to allow for the necessary arrangements for election activities.

A total of 699 candidates are in the fray from 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Major candidates to watch are Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji. Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti, Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, and Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar. Results of Delhi assembly election 2025 will be declared on February 8.