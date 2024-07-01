Delhi excise policy case: HC rejects BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in corruption, money-laundering charges

The Delhi High Court rejected Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in two cases of corruption and money laundering on Monday.

The bench was headed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had reserved the order on the two bail pleas on May 28, rejected the petitions. A detailed order is yet to come.

K Kavitha was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15. The ED said that Kavitha is a key member of the "South Group" which has been accused of paying the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to ED, the group was paying Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

On April 11, The CBI arrested Kavitha from Tihar Jail where was under judicial custody.

K Kavitha had challenged the trial court's May 6 order by which her bail applications in the CBI's corruption case as well as the ED's money-laundering case were dismissed.

In her bail plea in the ED case, Kavitha said she had "nothing to do" with the now-scrapped excise policy. She said there was a criminal conspiracy against her "orchestrated by the ruling party at the Centre with the active connivance of the ED".

Being the only woman among the 50 accused, Kavitha urged the court to consider granting her bail, stating that the law provides special considerations for women.

Kavitha's bail pleas were opposed by both the CBI and ED. They said she is powerful enough to influence witnesses.