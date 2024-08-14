Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the Delhi High Court's decision that upheld his arrest by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Additionally, the top court will address a separate bail plea filed by Kejriwal. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will preside over the hearing. The hearing comes days after the Supreme Court granted bail to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case after 17 months of incarceration.

Related Articles

The Delhi High Court had earlier ruled that Kejriwal’s arrest was legal, citing his potential influence over witnesses as a factor in its decision.

"Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner got closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest. No malice whatsoever can be gathered from the acts of the respondent (CBI)," the court had said while dismissing the Delhi CM's plea challenging his arrest.

The high court also asked Kejriwal to move the trial court for regular bail in the CBI case against him. It said that Kejriwal is not an ordinary citizen but a distinguished recipient of the Magsaysay Award and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The high court noted that the investigation extended to Punjab, but witnesses were initially reluctant to come forward due to Kejriwal's influence. Their statements were recorded only after his arrest.

The court emphasized the need to ensure that arrest and remand powers are not misused. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court on June 20, but this was stayed by the high court. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on July 12.

The controversial excise policy was scrapped in 2022 following a CBI probe into alleged irregularities. Both the CBI and ED claim that the policy was manipulated to favor license holders.