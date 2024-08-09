'The day education won': AAP leader Aatishi breaks down while addressing party workers after Manish Sisodia granted bail

Addressing the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here in Delhi today, senior leader of the party, Aatishi broke down in tears over the news that former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been granted bail in the ongoing liquour case.

The Supreme Court today had granted bail to Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. The court directed Sisodia to surrender his passport and refrain from influencing witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

As part of the bail conditions, Sisodia must provide a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh, along with two sureties of an equal amount. The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan, highlighted that both the trial court and the High Court had denied Sisodia his fundamental right to a speedy trial by refusing him bail.

Addressing a gathering of AAP workers, Aatishi welcomed the decision and in a broken voice called Sisodia as 'the man who brought in a revolution in education'. "The man who brought in a revolution in education was in jail for 17 months on a false case. Today's day will be remembered in history as the day education and democracy won," Aatishi said.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, other AAP members too were in jubilation, with sweets being distributed at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Singh hailed the ruling as a "victory of truth," asserting that there is no substantial evidence against Sisodia. He also accused the central government of targeting AAP leaders and expressed hope that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Health Minister Satyendra Jain would also be released soon.

"Manish Sisodia was unjustly held in jail for 17 months. I thank the Supreme Court for delivering justice. This decision has energized every AAP worker. I pray that Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain are also freed soon. This ruling is a blow to the central government's authoritarianism," Sanjay Singh added.