Dense fog blankets Delhi: Over 400 flights affected at Delhi airport, trains delayed across North India: IMD issues alert

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were significantly impacted early Saturday morning as dense fog enveloped parts of northern India, reducing visibility to zero in several areas.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) announced via a post on X at 12:05 AM that the adverse weather conditions were affecting flight schedules. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post stated.

IndiGo Airlines confirmed that it had temporarily suspended all departures and arrivals due to the fog, stating in a post at 1:05 AM, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility.”

The following was the last update by the airlines:

#6ETravelAdvisory: #Delhi continues to experience significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules. (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 3, 2025

Air India also reported disruptions, indicating that poor visibility was affecting operations not only in Delhi but across northern India. An airport official noted that more than 400 flights had been delayed as a result of the weather.

More than 50 trains were delayed at key railway stations in the national capital, which includes New Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar Terminus, and Hazrat Nizamuddin Station.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several trains delayed at New Delhi railway station due to fog as cold waves grip the city.



(Visuals from New Delhi Railway station) pic.twitter.com/KK8stezodC — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

The fog not only hampered air travel but also caused road traffic to crawl in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, with commuters struggling to navigate through the thick cover.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-NCR region has reinstated stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to a significant decline in air quality and rising pollution levels caused by adverse weather conditions.

As of 4 PM on January 3, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported at 371, indicating poor air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management noted that Delhi's AQI had risen above 350 earlier in the day, attributed to factors such as dense fog, low air mixing height, and changing wind patterns. Further deterioration of air quality is expected based on forecasts from meteorological agencies.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi reached 21.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius. The city’s air quality index (AQI) was reported at 371, categorizing it as “very poor,” according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).