Delhi govt launches ride booking app 'Namma Yatri'; all you need to know

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot earlier this week inaugurated the services of 'Namma Yatri' app in the national capital. 'Namma Yatri' app is a part of the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) Network and is the country's first open and community-driven ride booking app.

The app works on zero-commission and empowers auto rickshaw drivers to enhance their earnings while providing affordable and convenient transportation for citizens, said a statement issued from the office of the transport minister. The app aims to improve first and last-mile connectivity with metro services.

After launching the app, the transport minister interacted with auto drivers, who expressed their satisfaction and enthusiasm in being a part of this initiative. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Namma Yatri on their new beginning in Delhi. Bringing ONDC to Delhi and launch of Namma Yatri app today will bring the autos and other digital platforms to Delhiites' fingertips," the minister said.

Gehlot said this app will be "a game changer in multi modal integration" in the future. "Their focus on empowering drivers and enriching our city's last-mile connectivity ecosystem is commendable."

"In Delhi, more than 40 lakh trips happen every day, while metro ridership has also reached more than 65 lakh every day. It is important that the journey of the people is made more convenient, and the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is committed to the same."



Launched in Kochi as 'Yatri' in 2020, the Namma Yatri family of apps operates in 7 cities in the ONDC Network. Backed by Juspay Technologies, it serves 1.7-plus lakh drivers, 40-plus lakh customers and 2.5-plus crore trips. "Drivers have earned over Rs 350 crore commission-free till date," the statement said.

According to the statement, Namma Yatri has already 10,000-plus drivers in Delhi and targets 50,000-plus drivers to come onboard in the next 3 months.

Apart from offering zero-commission apps for drivers, the app aims to improve first and last mile connectivity through innovative solutions. The app recognises rides to and from metro as special rides and offers a better service to both drivers and customers.

In the coming months, the app will integrate with public transportation through ONDC Network to offer seamless multi-modal transportation towards sustainable transportation in Delhi, the statement said.