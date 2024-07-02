Delhi HC directs CBI to respond to Arvind Kejriwal's arrest plea in next hearing on July 17

The Delhi High Court has taken note of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The court directed the CBI to respond to the plea and set the next hearing for July 17.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 while he was already in judicial custody related to a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Despite being granted bail by a trial court in the ED case on June 20, this decision was later overturned by the Delhi High Court on June 25.

Subsequently, the CBI took Kejriwal into custody until June 29. Afterward, he was placed in judicial custody until July 12 as the CBI did not seek an extension.

In his plea before the High Court, Kejriwal argued that his arrest violated the stipulations under Section 41 and 60A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). He contended that the Investigating officer failed to follow the required procedures before arresting him, rendering the arrest unlawful.

Kejriwal requested the court to release him from custody and to invalidate the CBI proceedings against him.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, emphasized that the delay in the arrest, happening almost two years after the FIR was lodged in 2022, was unjustified. Singhvi highlighted that Kejriwal had been in judicial custody for the ED case, so fears of tampering with evidence or posing a threat were unfounded.

The argument presented was that Kejriwal's circumstances did not warrant an urgent arrest, as he was already in custody in a separate case. Singhvi stressed that the arrest memo should have valid reasons and that concerns like interference or danger did not apply to Kejriwal's situation.

The High Court's observation underscores the ongoing legal battle surrounding Kejriwal's arrest and the complexity of the case involving multiple investigating agencies and legal provisions.

