Delhi HC seeks OpenAI's response in ANI copyright suit

The Delhi High Court Monday asked ChatGPT maker OpenAI to file a response regarding an application filed by the Indian Music Industry (IMI) that sought to intervene in a suit initiated by news agency Asian News International (ANI). The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of unauthorised use of ANI's content to train and operate ChatGPT.

Last week, IMI, T-Series and Saregama India moved before the HC to join ANI's copyright lawsuit against OpenAI. Responding to the plea, Justice Amit Bansal remarked, "We can’t keep expanding the scope of the suit; you can file your own suit. Hundreds of industries may be affected by it."

However, Senior Advocate Chander Lall, on behalf of IMI, argued that the organisation is directly affected by the case. "We will not go a step beyond the scope. We will come in the end, we will only supplement on what is left. Allow us to present arguments on law," he said.

Lall further emphasised the significance of the case for copyright law, stating, "What my Lord will decide will determine the Copyrights Act going forward. If we all file suits, it will create a bigger chaos."

OpenAI, in response, noted that the matter is already scheduled for hearing on Friday (February 21), to which Justice Bansal agreed, stating, "Have it on the same day, we will see."

Subsequently, the court issued notices to all parties, allowing them to respond to the intervention application. Advocate Sidhant Kumar, for ANI, sought permission to file a reply to IMI’s intervention, arguing that the issue in question pertains to audio rights. Amicus Curiae Adarsh Ramanujan was also present to assist the court. The matter is now listed for hearing on February 21.

