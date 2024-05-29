Delhi heatwave: LG orders measures to DDA to protect labourers, staff from severe heat

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed certain measures in view of the heatwave conditions in the city. This comes after temperatures soared to around 50 degree Celsius in several parts of the city.

The LG ordered for labourers to be given a paid break from 12 noon to 3 pm due to the soaring temperatures. The three-hour break that has already been implemented by the Delhi Development Authority since May 20 will continue across all construction sites till temperatures dip below 40 degree Celsius.

The LG also directed DDA to make adequate arrangements to provide water and coconut water to labourers at construction sites for necessary hydration. He also directed the chief secretary to call a meeting of officers of the PWD, DJB, I&FC, MCD, NDMC, Power department, DUSIB to issue necessary directions to protect the labourers and supervisory staff from extreme heat conditions.

Earthen pots with drinking water must be arranged at bus queue shelters to provide relief to bus passengers, he directed. Other measures directed by him include tankers sprinkling treated water on the roads, activating water sprinklers installed at high-rise buildings and roads to tackle pollution.

HEATWAVE IN DELHI

Delhi-NCR recorded all-time high maximum temperatures as mercury soared over 49 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Three areas recorded the highest temperatures, including Mungeshpur at 49.9 degree Celsius, eight notches above the normal, Najafgarh 49.8 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the normal, and Narela 49.9 degrees Celsius.

The national capital has been on a red alert, and has witnessed intense heat in the last three days.

Other stations did not fare a lot better, with Pitampura and Pusa reaching 48.5 degrees Celsius, Jafarpur hitting 48.6 degrees Celsius, Safdarjung, Palam, CHO, Ridge, and Ayanagar also experiencing temperatures ranging from 45 to 48 degrees Celsius.