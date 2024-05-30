Delhi heatwave: Some respite from blistering heat likely on May 31, IMD to probe mercury spike to 52.9°C

In some respite to Delhiites after the 52.9°C jolt, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted relief from the sweltering heatwave conditions in the national capital from May 31. The Met Department said that Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with very light rain/drizzle and gusty winds speeding upto 25-35 kmph. The Met Department said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at around 45°C and 30°C respectively on May 31.

The IMD forecast comes almost a day after Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the rise in Delhi’s temperatures to 52.9°C is unlikely. He said that senior officials in the Met Department have been asked to probe the media reports and an official statement will be out soon. The weather office on Wednesday reported an alarming temperature of 52.9°C or 126.1°F in Delhi’s Mungeshpur area.

Top points to know