Delhi High Court to deliver its verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging ED arrest

The Delhi High Court will deliver its verdict on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy on Tuesday. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, as per the high court’s website.

Kejriwal has separately also challenged his subsequent remand, besides his arrest, in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. The Rouse Avenue Court is also set to pronounce the order on Kejriwal’s plea seeking additional time to meet with his lawyers.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener has further questioned the timing of his arrest and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.

The ED, on the other hand, argued that Kejriwal cannot claim immunity from his arrest on the ground of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the law does not distinguish between him and an “aam aadmi”.

Kejriwal was arrested by the agency on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of Enforcement Directorate's custody.

The Delhi CM is currently lodged in Tihar jail.