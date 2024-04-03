'Weight constant at 65 kg': Tihar jail denies AAP's claims on Arvind Kejriwal's health after arrest

Tihar jail authorities on Wednesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two doctors on April 1 and all his vitals are normal. The jail authorities further said that his weight constant at 65 kg since arrival to jail on April 1 and till date.

They added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is being provided home-cooked food inside the jail as per the Court's orders.

"On arrival on 01.04.2024, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight is constant at 65 kg, since arrival to jail and till date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per court order. His vital statistics is normal," the jail said in a statement.

The response came after AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that the AAP supremo lost a considerable amount of weight ever since his arrest and that his health at risk in prison.

Atishi also said in her post that Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetic and used to work round the clock to serve the country, sidelining his health problems. Furthermore, she said that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, then even the God will not forgive the BJP.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetic. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying. Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive the BJP," Atishi said in her post. Raghav Chadha also reiterated the claims made by Atishi.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal told the Delhi High Court in his petition for interim relief that his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy was aimed at "demolishing the party" before the upcoming general elections. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of Kejriwal, told the bench that the timing of AAP chief's arrest was suspect.

He added that Kejriwal's arrest took place after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect. "No attempt made by ED to record my statement under Section 50 even at my residence. The important aspect is, the necessity, the rationale of arrest. Apart from the fact, the necessity of arrest is of ulterior motive," Singhvi said.