Delhi IAS coaching centre deaths: Who were Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin?

Three Civil Service aspirants died on Saturday evening after heavy rain flooded the basement of a coaching center in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area. Rescuers recovered the bodies of Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalvin from Kerala.

The incident sparked outrage among aspirants. Students from Rau's coaching centre and other institutes protested outside the coaching centre, raising slogans against the authorities over the deaths.

The victims' families accused the institute of negligence and claimed they were not allowed to see the bodies at the hospital.

Shreya Yadav

Shreya Yadav, a 25-year-old student from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, joined Rau's IAS coaching institute in April 2024. The eldest of three siblings, she moved to Delhi with the dream of passing one of the country’s toughest exams.

Shreya held a B.Sc. degree in Agriculture from the Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology in Sultanpur. Her family and teachers remember her as a bright and promising student.

Shreya's father, Rajendra Yadav, runs a dairy shop in Ambedkar Nagar, and her brother, Abhishek Yadav, is a Mass Communication student.

Rajendra Yadav mentioned that Shreya had previously told the family about the basement flooding during heavy rains, but the institute had not taken any action. He also claimed that the institute did not inform him about the tragic incident; he found out through the media. Additionally, Shreya's uncle, Dharmendra Yadav, alleged that he was not allowed to see her body at the hospital.

Tanya Soni

Tanya Soni, a 25-year-old from Secunderabad, Telangana, originally hailed from Aurangabad, Bihar. She was a student at Delhi University and stayed at the women’s hostel of DU’s Maharaja Agrasen College. Tanya had joined the coaching institute just one and a half months ago, according to PTI.

Her father, Vijay Kumar, is employed at a mining company in Telangana. Tanya had two younger siblings, a brother and a sister. After a post-mortem examination, her body was taken to Aurangabad for the last rites.

Nevin Dalvin

Nevin Dalvin, a 28-year-old IAS aspirant from Ernakulam, Kerala, had been residing in Delhi for approximately eight months while pursuing a PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Nevin, who lived in Patel Nagar, visited the library in the basement around 10 am on Saturday.

Nevin's family has lived in Ernakulam for the past 10-12 years, originally coming from Thiruvananthapuram district.