Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal was produced before the court at 11:30 am.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21 and has been in the central agency's custody since then. On March 28, a Delhi court extended Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has filed a case against his arrest in the Delhi High Court, alleging violation of his fundamental rights. The court has asked the ED for a response by April 2. The ED alleges that the policy's high profit margin was used for funding AAP's election campaigns.

Kejriwal is the third AAP leader to be arrested over the alleged liquor policy scam, after skipping nine ED summons. The Chief Minister has labelled his arrest a 'political conspiracy', and his party has staged significant protests.

Outrage among opposition, Sunita Kejriwal steps in

His arrest, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has sparked outrage among opposition leaders. Sunita Kejriwal, the Chief Minister's wife, has been active in addressing supporters and relaying messages from her husband. She has also criticised the central government publicly.

Last week, she reported that Kejriwal's health was deteriorating, with his blood sugar levels fluctuating.

What next?

After the court's verdict, Kejriwal will now be lodged in the Tihar Jail. A few days ago, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has been shifted from jail number 2 to jail number 5. Manish Sisodia has been kept in jail number 1 whereas Satyender Jain has been kept in jail number 7.

BRS leader K Kavitha, on the other hand, has been lodged in jail number 6, India Today reported citing sources. Tihar jail has a total of 9 jails housing more than 12,000 prisoners.