Delhi liquor policy case: HC tells Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to take down his court address video

The Delhi High Court on Saturday issued a notice to Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting her to remove a video recording of court proceedings in which the Chief Minister addressed the court following his arrest in the liquor policy case.

A Division Bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma also directed social media platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to remove similar content when notified.

Related Articles

The court was responding to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh.

The video in question is from March 28, when Kejriwal addressed Special Judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Advocate Vaibhav Singh argued that after Kejriwal's court appearance, several social media handles linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other Opposition parties posted video/audio recordings of the proceedings online. Sunita Kejriwal also reposted an audio recording shared by an X user.

Singh contended that recording court proceedings is prohibited under the "High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts 2021," and that making these videos viral was an attempt to tarnish the judiciary's image. He claimed that posting such videos was part of a conspiracy by Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP.

