Delhi logs wettest January morning in four years: Rain drags AQI to ‘very poor’ at 266

Delhi began Wednesday on its wettest January morning in four years after heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through parts of the city a day earlier, sharply pulling down temperatures and leaving the capital unusually chilly. The rain also coincided with a sudden drop in air quality, with Delhi’s AQI sliding into the ‘very poor’ category. CPCB data showed the AQI at 266 at 8 am.

While the week ahead is not expected to stay as wet, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that February could begin with light showers. Drizzles are likely in parts of the city on February 1, according to the forecast.

January rainfall hits four-year high

Delhi has recorded 24 mm of rain so far this month, its highest January total since 2022. The city saw 19.8 mm of rainfall on January 23, followed by Tuesday’s spell that added 4.2 mm at Safdarjung, along with traces at other stations until 5.30 pm. That pushed the cumulative total to 24 mm, the highest for the month in four years, PTI reported.

The benchmark from recent years remains January 8, 2022, when Delhi recorded 40.6 mm of rainfall.

Temperatures drop well below normal

The wet spell brought an immediate shift in temperatures across several areas. At Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, the maximum temperature settled at 16.9°C, which was 5.2°C below normal, while the minimum was 8.0°C, 0.4°C below normal.

An IMD official told PTI that while conditions briefly met the criteria for a cold day, it could not officially be declared one because temperatures are expected to rise again.

“Although the conditions for a cold day were met, with the maximum temperature dropping 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal and the minimum falling below 10 degrees Celsius, the day cannot be classified as a cold day, as temperatures are expected to rise again tomorrow. This is the first day of satisfying the criteria.”

Rain spread unevenly across stations

IMD observations for January 27 show rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm at multiple stations: 4.2 mm at Safdarjung, 14.6 mm at Palam, 3.4 mm at Lodi Road, 14.4 mm at Ridge, and 4.0 mm at Ayanagar. No rainfall was recorded at any station in the preceding 24 hours till 8.30 am.