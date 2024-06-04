Delhi Lok Sabha election results 2024 LIVE: AAP leading in South Delhi, East Delhi

Delhi Lok Sabha election results: Congress is leading in Chandni Chowk, while AAP has slight edge in South and Easte Delhi. The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll had predicted six to seven seats for the BJP, with zero to one seat for the INDIA bloc.



2019 Lok Sabha Polls Recap



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP swept all seven constituencies in Delhi, claiming nearly 56.9% of the vote share. The Congress secured over 22%, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed just over 18%.

Why 2024 is Different



AAP and Congress are fighting in an alliance, based on a four-three seat-sharing agreement. The INDIA bloc aimed to prevent vote splitting to better challenge the BJP.



Constituency Result Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari North West Delhi (SC) Yogender Chandoliya South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj East Delhi Harsh Malhotra West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat

Key Constituencies in Delhi



1. Chandni Chowk

Candidates: JP Agarwal (Congress) vs. Praveen Khandelwal (BJP)

Exit Poll: A close contest is predicted, with BJP slightly ahead.



2. North East Delhi

Candidates: Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress) vs. Manoj Tiwari (BJP)

Exit Poll: Manoj Tiwari is expected to retain his seat.



3. North West Delhi (SC)

Candidates: Udit Raj (Congress) vs. Yogender Chandolia (BJP)

Exit Poll: Yogender Chandolia is likely to win.



4. South Delhi

Candidates: Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP) vs. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP)

Exit Poll: An intense battle is expected, with BJP having an edge.



5. New Delhi

Candidates: Somnath Bharti (AAP) vs. Bansuri Swaraj (BJP)

Exit Poll: A closely contested battle, with BJP predicted to win.



6. East Delhi

Candidates: Kuldeep Kumar (AAP) vs. Harsh Malhotra (BJP)

Exit Poll: BJP's Harsh Malhotra is expected to secure a win.



7. West Delhi

Candidates: Mahabal Mishra (AAP) vs. Kamaljeet Sehrawat (BJP)

Exit Poll: Kamaljeet Sehrawat of BJP is likely to emerge victorious.