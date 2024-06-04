scorecardresearch
Business Today
India
Delhi Lok Sabha election results 2024 LIVE: AAP leading in South Delhi, East Delhi

Delhi Lok Sabha election results: AAP is leading South and East Delhi. Congress' JP Aggarwal is leading from Chandni Chowk. The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll had predicted six to seven seats for the BJP, with zero to one seat for the INDIA bloc.

Delhi Lok Sabha election results: Congress is leading in Chandni Chowk, while AAP has slight edge in South and Easte Delhi.  The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll had predicted six to seven seats for the BJP, with zero to one seat for the INDIA bloc.

2019 Lok Sabha Polls Recap

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP swept all seven constituencies in Delhi, claiming nearly 56.9% of the vote share. The Congress secured over 22%, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed just over 18%. 

Why 2024 is Different

AAP and Congress are fighting in an alliance, based on a four-three seat-sharing agreement. The INDIA bloc aimed to prevent vote splitting to better challenge the BJP. 
 

Constituency Result
Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal
North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari
North West Delhi (SC) Yogender Chandoliya
South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj
East Delhi Harsh Malhotra
West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat

 

Key Constituencies in Delhi

1. Chandni Chowk
Candidates: JP Agarwal (Congress) vs. Praveen Khandelwal (BJP)
Exit Poll: A close contest is predicted, with BJP slightly ahead.

2. North East Delhi
Candidates: Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress) vs. Manoj Tiwari (BJP)
Exit Poll: Manoj Tiwari is expected to retain his seat.

3. North West Delhi (SC)
Candidates: Udit Raj (Congress) vs. Yogender Chandolia (BJP)
Exit Poll: Yogender Chandolia is likely to win.

4. South Delhi
Candidates: Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP) vs. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP)
Exit Poll: An intense battle is expected, with BJP having an edge.

5. New Delhi
Candidates: Somnath Bharti (AAP) vs. Bansuri Swaraj (BJP)
Exit Poll: A closely contested battle, with BJP predicted to win.

6. East Delhi
Candidates: Kuldeep Kumar (AAP) vs. Harsh Malhotra (BJP)
Exit Poll: BJP's Harsh Malhotra is expected to secure a win.

7. West Delhi
Candidates: Mahabal Mishra (AAP) vs. Kamaljeet Sehrawat (BJP)
Exit Poll: Kamaljeet Sehrawat of BJP is likely to emerge victorious.

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 8:05 AM IST
