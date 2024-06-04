Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Clean sweep for BJP in national capital. Full list of winners

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all 7 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party contested in all seven seats, while AAP fought on 4 and Congress 3 - Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi. The AAP has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, and South Delhi.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari trounced Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in North East Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj defeated AAP's Somnath Bharti from New Delhi. Praveen Khandelwal won against Jai Prakash Agarwal of Congress in Chandni Chowk.



Lok Sabha Constituencies Winners Candidates Chandni Chowk PRAVEEN KHANDELWAL (BJP) North East Delhi MANOJ TIWARI (BJP) East Delhi HARSH MALHOTRA (BJP) New Delhi BANSURI SWARAJ (BJP) North West Delhi YOGENDER CHANDOLIYA (BJP) West Delhi KAMALJEET SEHRAWAT (BJP) South Delhi RAMVIR SINGH BIDHURI (BJP)

India Today-Axis My India's exit polls projected 6-7 seats for the BJP, and a close contest in Chandni Chowk. The BJP had won all seven seats in 2014 and 2019. Right after the exit poll results came in, AAP's Somnath Bharti said all exit polls would be proven wrong and "Modi ji will not become prime minister for the third time."

"In Delhi, all seven seats will go to India ALLIANCE. Fear of Mr Modi does not allow exit polls to show him loose. Hence we all need to wait for actual results scheduled to be delivered on June 4th."

Overall, the NDA is projected to get its highest tally of 361-401 seats, according to Axis My India. The Congress-led INDIA bloc is predicted to secure 131-166 seats, while others may get 8-10.