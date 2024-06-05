Delhi Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: BJP makes history with third consecutive clean sweep, but with lower margins

In a remarkable achievement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again stamped its authority in the national capital by winning all seven seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission of India officially declared BJP candidates Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal, Bansuri Swaraj, Harsh Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Yogender Chandoliya as the winners in their respective constituencies on June 4.

However, in comparison to the Lok Sabha Elections of 2019, these margins were significantly reduced in the seven seats.

The party's candidates secured impressive victory margins, with Bidhuri leading by 124,333 votes, Khandelwal by 89,325 votes, Swaraj by 78,000 votes, Malhotra by 93,663 votes, Tiwari by 138,778 votes, Sehrawat by 199,013 votes, and Chandoliya by a staggering 290,849 votes. This resounding victory marks the third consecutive time the BJP has swept all seven seats in Delhi, repeating its success from the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

The battle for Delhi saw the BJP pitted against the Congress–Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) INDIA alliance, with the ruling party managing to secure victories in a head-to-head fight with the AAP in four constituencies and with the Congress in three. This shift from the usual triangular contests set the stage for an intriguing election outcome, with exit polls predicting another dominant performance by the BJP.

The exit polls forecasted that the saffron party will likely capture between 50 percent and 56 percent of the total vote share, reaffirming its stronghold in the capital. The AAP faced a formidable challenge up against the BJP, which maintained a 16 percent lead in vote share over the combined forces of the AAP and Congress in the 2019 elections. Three candidates won by a margin of less than one lakh votes.

However, Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief, attributed the triumphant third consecutive clean sweep to the effective governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's relentless focus on combating corruption.

