Delhi Metro Blue Line cable stolen, services to remain affected entire day

Delhi Metro services in the Blue Line, which is one of the busiest corridors of the network, were affected on Thursday due to cable theft. The cable theft took place between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the trains will operate at restricted speed during the day and that a delay in services is anticipated.

The DMRC subsequently said that the cable theft issue would only be rectified at the end of the day, which indicates that the services would remain impacted throughout the day.

“The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night,” it said, urging passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

In a service update, the corporation stated: “Train services on Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 - Noida Electronic City /Vaishali ) are being regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signaling cables caused by some thieves/miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations. As a result, trains are running at restricted speed in this section resulting into bunching of trains. However, normal train services are available on the rest of the section of Blue Line. To avoid inconvenience to the public during the day time, the necessary repair will be undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue Service.”

The busy Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

According to sources, the theft was reported on a section of track that is not covered by CCTV surveillance. This area, unlike the station premises, lacks camera monitoring, making it vulnerable to such incidents. The theft occurred near an industrial zone, which adds to the susceptibility of the area to criminal activities. As the incident took place at night, the CCTV cameras installed near the station were also unable to capture clear images of the culprits.