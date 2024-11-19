Delhi Metro hits milestone with highest-ever daily footfall of 78.67 lakh passengers

Amid the heavy pollution in Delhi, the Delhi Metro saw its highest-ever daily ridership on November 18, with 78.67 lakh passenger journeys, according to official data.

This broke the earlier record of 77.49 lakh passengers on August 20 this year. The Yellow Line, connecting Gurugram's Millennium City Centre to Delhi's Samaypur Badli, was the busiest, carrying 20.99 lakh commuters on the same day.

The Delhi Metro's ridership data for November 18 shows the Blue Line was the second busiest, serving 20.80 lakh passengers, followed by the Red Line with 8.56 lakh commuters. The Pink Line saw 8.15 lakh passengers, while the Violet Line had 7.93 lakh travelers. The Magenta Line recorded 6.19 lakh riders, the Green Line 4.12 lakh, the Airport Line 81,985, the Rapid Metro 57,701, and the Grey Line 50,128.

Meanwhile, Delhi remained shrouded in thick grey haze for the third straight day, with pollution levels hitting a hazardous AQI of 488 in the "severe plus" category.

In response to the worsening air quality, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced it is running 60 additional trips on weekdays to accommodate more passengers and encourage greater use of public transport.

Since August this year, the DMRC has recorded its 25 highest passenger journeys, highlighting the growing reliance on metro services. The statement emphasized that increased use of the metro over private vehicles significantly reduces vehicular emissions, contributing to improved air quality in Delhi and nearby areas.

To enhance passenger convenience, the DMRC has rolled out several initiatives. These include enabling the booking of single and multiple journey tickets through digital platforms, allowing commuters to plan trips without standing in long queues at metro stations.

Additionally, the DMRC has collaborated with organizations such as IRCTC, NCRTC, ITPO, and others to provide interconnected travel solutions and access to events and offers, streamlining the travel experience for commuters.

The DMRC also highlighted its commitment to sustainability, noting its recognition as one of the most eco-friendly transportation systems. It is the first metro network globally to be registered for carbon credits with the United Nations, underscoring its efforts in environmental conservation.