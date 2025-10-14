Delhi NCR pollution: CAQM enforces GRAP Stage 1 restrictions as AQI touches 211

With Delhi’s air quality sliding into the ‘poor’ category ahead of Diwali, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday activated Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR). The move comes after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 211, crossing the Stage 1 threshold of 200.

In an official order, the CAQM said all implementing agencies must “strictly enforce and monitor actions under Stage 1” to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The panel urged citizens to comply with the GRAP citizen charter, which outlines dos and don’ts to help curb pollution.

The Commission said it would closely monitor air quality trends and review the situation regularly to decide if higher stages of GRAP — involving more stringent measures — need to be imposed.

GRAP Stage 1

GRAP Stage 1 primarily aims to control dust, vehicular, and industrial emissions, which are major contributors to Delhi’s pollution levels. Under the guidelines, municipal bodies have been directed to conduct mechanised road sweeping, regular water sprinkling, and ensure scientific disposal of collected dust at designated landfill sites.

All ongoing construction and maintenance projects must intensify anti-smog gun usage and dust suppression measures. Agencies have also been instructed to maintain strict vigilance at landfill sites to prevent fire or open burning incidents, which spike particulate matter in the air.

Tighter vehicle and industrial norms

Transport departments across NCR will enforce Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms more stringently and penalise visibly polluting vehicles. Trucks not bound for Delhi must be diverted via the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, in line with Supreme Court directives.

Authorities have also been asked to implement court and tribunal orders regarding overaged diesel and petrol vehicles, and to ban the use of firecrackers, which typically worsen pollution during festive periods.

CAQM order

The CAQM order prohibits the routine use of diesel generator (DG) sets as a primary power source. Hotels, restaurants, and open eateries must rely solely on electricity, gas, or other clean fuels.

To ease road congestion and cut vehicular emissions, offices have been encouraged to adopt shared or unified commute systems for employees.

The CAQM’s latest action signals the beginning of Delhi’s annual pollution-control efforts, as authorities brace for worsening air quality during the post-harvest and festive season.