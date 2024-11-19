Delhi-NCR pollution: 'Nearly 5x as bad as Dhaka,' says Shashi Tharoor as AQI breaches Lahore

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday attacked the government over the worsening air quality in Delhi. Tharoor said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Delhi is officially the most polluted city in the world.

He claimed that Delhi's air levels are nearly five times as bad as the second most polluted city in the world -- Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

"Delhi is officially the most polluted city in the world, 4x hazardous levels and nearly 5 times as bad as the second most polluted city, Dhaka. It is unconscionable that our government has been witnessing this nightmare for years and does nothing about it," Tharoor said in his post.

Delhi is officially the most polluted city in the world, 4x Hazardous levels and nearly five times as bad as the second most polluted city, Dhaka. It is unconscionable that our government has been witnessing this nightmare for years and does nothing about it. I have run an Air… pic.twitter.com/sLZhfeo722 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 18, 2024

He also said his experience of running an Air Quality Round Table for experts and stakeholders, including MPs, since 2015. He added that he gave up on his efforts last year as nothing seemed to change and no one cared.

Towards the end of his post, Tharoor asked: "This city is essentially uninhabitable from November to January inclusive and barely livable the rest of the year. Should it even remain the nation's capital?"

Delhi air pollution update

The national capital's air quality continues to remain in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day. Delhi's AQI on Tuesday stood at 492, with several areas recording an AQI of 500.

Anand Vihar, PUSA, Alipur, Sonia Vihar, Bawana, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Mundka, North Campus, Burari Crossing, CRRI Mathura Road, Wazirpur and Narela recorded an AQI of 500.

Delhi chief minister Atishi said on Monday that physical classes are suspended for students till class 12 and lectures will be conducted virtually. Delhi University said in a notification that it would shift to online classes till November 23 whereas the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) would do the same till November 22.

DU's regular classes in the offline mode will resume from November 25. Physical classes have also been suspended in schools of Ghaziabad, Noida and Haryana till November 23 due to air pollution.

Moreover, the Supreme Court rapped the Delhi government amid national capital's pollution woes. The top court said that the AAP government in Delhi will not go below GRAP-4 without its permission.

"Even if it goes under 400 you will continue with grade 4 measures. That's the order we propose to pass." Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka questioned the Delhi government on the action it has taken to tackle the pollution problem.