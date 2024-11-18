‘You won’t go below GRAP 4 without permission of this court’: Supreme Court raps Delhi govt on air pollution 

The Supreme Court on November 18 slammed Delhi government as the national capital grapples with its worst air quality of the season.

The apex court sought explanation from the Delhi government on implementation of Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP) and said it is in favour of continuance of fourth stage of GRAP even if AQI come sdown below 400 level in Delhi.

“We are making it clear. You won’t go below stage 4 without permission of this court. Even if it goes under 400 you will continue with grade 4 measures. That’s the order we propose to pass,” the Supreme Court said.

“We want to know what Delhi government has done,” Justice Oka asked.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking enforcement of measures to curb air pollution in the national capital. According to the cause list published on November 18 on the Supreme Court's website, the petition is being heard by a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

Asking why there was a delay in implementing the anti-pollution measures, the Supreme Court said, "Why did we wait for the air quality index to cross 300...How could the government take such a risk?"

The air quality in the national capital has been worsening, crossing the “severe plus” threshold with a 481 AQI (Air Quality Index) today morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. All the stations for SAFAR-India in Delhi recorded AQIs of at least 450, which puts them in the “severe plus” category."

According to Swiss group IQAir’s live rankings, New Delhi was at one point the most polluted city in the world with the AQI at a 1,081 considered ‘hazardous’.

The air in the city also carries a very high concentration of PM2.5 - particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less in diameter that can be carried into lungs, causing deadly diseases and cardiac issues. The PM2.5 was present at a level 130.9 times the World Health Organisation's recommended levels.

Delhiites woke up to a thick layer of smog engulfing the city. Low visibility procedures have been implemented in the Delhi airport.

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” announced Delhi airport on Monday morning.