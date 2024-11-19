Delhi pollution: Air quality remain in ‘severe plus’ category, several stations record AQI of 500

Delhi air pollution: The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the ‘severe plus’ category for the second straight day. Meanwhile, schools and colleges in the region have switched to online classes owing to the deteriorating air quality.

According to SAFAR-India, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday morning stood at 492, which is worse than Monday’s 483. Monday’s 483 AQI was the season’s worst but Tuesday has plummeted further.

According to SAFAR-India data, as many as eight stations recorded a reading of 500 AQI, while the others hovered dangerously close to it. ITO station recorded the cleanest air at 391.

Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana, Burari Crossing, CRRI Mathura Road, Narela, Sonia Vihar, PUSA IMD stations recorded an AQI of 500.

Meanwhile, Ashok Vihar station recorded a reading of 498 AQI, Dwarka Sector 8 494, IGI Airport 494, ITO 391, Jahangirpuri 499, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 493, Lodhi Road 488, Mandir Marg 496, Mundka 498, NSIT Dwarka 473, Nehru Nagar 494, North Campus DU 494, Patparganj 499, Pusa 493, RK Puram 490, Rohini 498, Shadipur 498, Vivek Vihar 499, and Wazirpur 498.

Delhi University in a notification said that it would shift to online classes till November 23, while Jawaharlal Nehru University said it would be conducting classes online till November 22. Delhi University’s regular classes in ‘physical mode’ will resume on November 25. The schedule of exams and interviews, however, remains unchanged, the universities said.

Additionally district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) ordered the suspension of physical classes till Class 12 in all schools till November 23 and said studies will continue online due to poor air quality in the region.

Similarly, in Haryana, the government authorised deputy commissioners to discontinue physical classes in government and private schools considering the air pollution.

The Supreme Court directed all Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to strictly enforce anti-pollution GRAP 4 restrictions. It also ordered the governments to enforce the curbs till further orders, even if the air quality improves.