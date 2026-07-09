Delhi-NCR rain alert! One dead in building collapse, roads flooded; IMD issues red alert, more rain till...

Delhi got its heaviest monsoon rain of the season on Thursday.

The IMD has issued a red alert covering all eleven districts of Delhi- Central, New Delhi, North, South, East, West, North West, North East, South East, South West, and Shahdara- warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of up to 60 kmph, and heavy rain over the next two to three hours.

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In Haryana, the red alert covers Faridabad, Karnal, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar. Residents have been advised to stay indoors where possible and avoid open areas during thunderstorm activity.

Building collapses, roads waterlogged

A four-storey building under construction collapsed in the Rohini area amid the downpour, killing one person and leaving four to five others, including the property owner's husband, feared trapped under the debris. Four people were rescued from the site.

The rain that brought the collapse also flooded large parts of the capital. Pedestrians waded through knee-high water in several neighbourhoods. Roads across the city slowed to a crawl. Delhi civic bodies received at least ten complaints spanning waterlogging, fallen trees, and electricity disruptions.

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Commuters on Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and National Highway-48, particularly near Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, and Rajokri, faced significant delays due to waterlogging and reduced visibility.

Among the worst-affected areas were Sadar Bazar, Nasirpur, Greater Kailash, Badarpur, Teliwara, Mahavir Bazar, Swarup Nagar, and Kushak Road. Early morning visuals showed inundated stretches in Munirka and Pitampura. In Gurugram, large-scale waterlogging left vehicles stalled across major routes with traffic moving at a crawl.

What is driving the rain

Meteorologists say the current spell is being driven by a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, moving gradually north-northwest before curving toward Uttar Pradesh. The system is operating in tandem with an active monsoon trough, an offshore trough extending from south Gujarat to central Kerala, and strong moisture inflow from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

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Together, these conditions are expected to sustain overcast skies and trigger repeated rain bands across Delhi-NCR over the next 24 to 36 hours. Unlike the short-lived isolated cloudbursts that have marked much of the season so far, forecasters expect multiple rounds of moderate to heavy showers spread through the day and night — keeping daytime temperatures below normal and making a meaningful dent in Delhi's seasonal monsoon deficit.

More rain ahead

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh through July 10. Northeast Uttar Pradesh is expected to see fresh rain spells until July 13, and parts of eastern Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy showers on July 9.

At 2:30 am on Thursday, Delhi recorded a temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius with calm winds, a sign of the cooler, more classic monsoon conditions weather experts say the next two days are set to deliver. Civic agencies have been asked to remain on high alert for traffic congestion, localised flooding, and waterlogging during peak rainfall hours.