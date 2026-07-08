NIIT, Apollo Micro Systems, Tejas Networks shares: Expert decodes trading strategy on BTTV 

NIIT, Apollo Micro Systems, Tejas Networks shares: Shares of NIIT, Apollo Micro Systems and Tejas Networks are on investors radar. NIIT is a global talent development organisation providing multi-sectoral vocational and professional skills training. The stock closed at Rs 98.80, down 1.47% today. Apollo Micro Systems is engaged in aerospace engineering and defence sector. The stock of the defence firm closed 2% lower at Rs 393.40.

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Tejas Networks is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a versatile mobility product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings, including high-capacity 32TR and 64TR massive MIMO radios that comply to both 3GPP and O-RAN standards. The stock of the Tata Group firm slipped 2.11% to close at Rs 535.40 in the current session.

The three stocks were featured in the Daily Calls show on BTTV on July 8. Here's a look at what Anshul Jain, Research Analyst & Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments said on the outlook of NIIT, Apollo Micro Systems and Tejas Networks shares.

NIIT

NIIT Ltd may be setting up for a technical rebound over the next six months, according to Jain, who believes the stock is beginning to stabilise after a prolonged and punishing correction. His key trigger is clear: a move above Rs 109 could open the door for an upside target of Rs 144.

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He pointed out that NIIT has corrected 78% over 69 weeks, a decline sharp enough to wipe out sentiment and force investors into a wait-and-watch mode. Yet, from a technical perspective, the stock now appears to be approaching an important inflection point.

According to Jain, NIIT is currently stuck around the Rs 107-108 zone, which he identified as a key 50% retracement area. More importantly, he said the stock is now in its “third week of inside bar” formation on weekly charts, suggesting that selling pressure may be getting absorbed.

Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro investors sitting on losses should resist the temptation to average down, said Jain, who flagged a failed breakout in the stock and warned that the technical setup now points to a possible slide toward Rs 378.

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Jain’s core message was unambiguous: “losing stocks” should not be averaged, especially in the mid-cap, small-cap and micro-cap universe where downside can accelerate quickly. In Apollo Micro’s case, he said a breakout had emerged on July 3, but that setup “failed” once the stock slipped below Rs 446 on July 6.

That breakdown, in his reading, has altered the risk-reward equation decisively. “I would not suggest to average,” Jain said, adding that investors who did not exit on the failed breakout should at least keep “mandatory stop loss of Rs 378” on a closing basis.

Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks investors may get a brief relief rally, but the broader technical setup remains fragile, according to Jain, who warned that any rebound in the stock could turn into an exit opportunity rather than the start of a sustained recovery. Responding to a viewer query on a holding bought at Rs 582, Jain said the stock’s failed breakout and fading bounce suggest caution over the next one year.

Jain’s core concern is the stock’s inability to hold above a key breakout level. “Tejas Network has failed to breakout at Rs 610 level,” he said, adding that the liquidation target linked to that breakdown has already played out in the Rs 550-Rs 520 zone.

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Jain cautioned that if Tejas Networks gets rejected in the Rs 575-Rs 590 zone, next target would be Rs 427. That implies a materially sharper downside from current levels if the recovery fizzles out.