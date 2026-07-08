Trump warns of fresh strikes on Iran, revives threat to seize Kharg Island as ceasefire unravels

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could launch another round of military strikes against Iran and reiterated his earlier threat to seize Kharg Island, the country's main oil export hub, after declaring that the fragile ceasefire between the two sides had effectively collapsed.

Speaking on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye, Trump said the United States had already carried out heavy strikes against Iranian targets following attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and signalled that further military action could follow, AP reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"We hit them very hard last night," Trump said. "We'll probably hit them hard again tonight."

The latest escalation follows Iranian attacks on American military installations in the Persian Gulf, which came in response to recent U.S. strikes targeting Iranian military assets. Trump accused Tehran of attacking commercial shipping using drones and missiles, saying the U.S. military response was aimed at protecting one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes.

Trump says ceasefire is effectively over

Trump indicated that the temporary ceasefire was no longer in force, although he said diplomatic negotiations could continue.

"For me, I think it's over," Trump said when asked about the status of the truce. While acknowledging that U.S. representatives could continue talks with Iran, he expressed little optimism about their outcome, saying the negotiations were unlikely to succeed.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Iran ceasefire over! Trump calls Iranian leaders liars, cheat and sick people

His remarks have heightened fears that the conflict could intensify again after a brief pause in hostilities. The renewed uncertainty also pushed global oil prices higher, with Brent crude rising more than 5% following Trump's comments.

Kharg Island back in focus

Trump also revived his proposal that the United States could take control of Kharg Island, through which roughly 90% of Iran's oil exports pass. He has floated similar threats during previous phases of the conflict, arguing that targeting Iran's energy infrastructure could increase pressure on Tehran.

In addition to Kharg Island, Trump has previously suggested striking civilian infrastructure, including power generation and desalination facilities, if Iran continues attacks on shipping and U.S. interests.

Advertisement

MUST READ: IMF trims India’s 2026 growth forecast to 6.4%, raises 2027 outlook to 6.7%

U.S. military targets Iranian assets

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces carried out strikes on Iranian air defence systems, radar installations and more than 60 fast attack boats operated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to CENTCOM, the operation was intended to impose "heavy costs" on Iran for targeting commercial vessels navigating international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is one of the world's most strategically important energy chokepoints, with nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade passing through it.

Iran retaliates with regional attacks

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones targeting U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, both key American military hubs in the Gulf.

Kuwaiti authorities said they intercepted two ballistic missiles and 13 drones, although debris reportedly damaged parts of the country's electricity infrastructure. Bahrain also activated missile warning systems as a precaution.

Iranian state media reported explosions in Bandar Mahshahr and Bushehr, home to Iran's nuclear power facilities, following the U.S. strikes.

Meanwhile, senior Iranian officials maintained a defiant stance. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran would not yield to external pressure, declaring that "the era of bullying and extortion is over."

Advertisement

With both sides exchanging fresh attacks and negotiations appearing increasingly uncertain, concerns are mounting that the conflict could once again disrupt global energy supplies and destabilise the wider Middle East.