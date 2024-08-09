Delhi-NCR wakes up to rains, cloudy skies; IMD forecasts widespread to very heavy rain showers for next 7 days

In a much needed respite from heat and humidity, residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to sporadic rains and cloudy skies on Friday morning. The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 35 degrees and the minimum temperature is likely to teeter around 26 degrees Celsius through the day.

From August 10-14, the national capital is likely to witness generally cloudy skies along with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. Given the spells of heavy rain in the past few days, Delhi recorded its cleanest air quality index (AQI) for any day between January 1 and August 8 in the last 6 years, as per the Centre's air quality panel Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Delhi logged an AQI of 53, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category, on Thursday. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted widespread to very heavy rain showers across various parts of the country for the next 7 days. Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rains is likely to take place in parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on August 10.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam and Meghalaya are also expected to report isolated very heavy rainfall on the same day. Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in parts of east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha for the next 2-3 days.

Parts of Chhattisgarh are also likely to report isolated extremely heavy rainfall today. Parts of Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and interior Tamil Nadu may also report light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the next 3 days.

Moreover, the IMD has also advised fishermen to not venture into the northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts over the next 2 days due to challenging sea conditions.