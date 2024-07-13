Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issued orange alert for these states

Residents woke up to a drenched morning today as light to moderate rain lashed parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas today morning.

In addition to isolated rainfall throughout the day, the Delhi-NCR is expected to witness cloudy skies and light thunderstorms on July 12 and July 13, as per local weather agencies.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) alert, the national capital and its surrounding areas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till July 17.

Noida authorities have alerted residents living in low-lying areas to relocate to higher ground for a few days as the water levels of Yamuna are expected to rise.

For today, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city today morning causing waterlogging in several areas of the city including, APMC Market, Turbhe Mafco, Navi Mumbai and King’s Circle.

Officials have issued a high tide warning of 3.87 metre at 4:06 pm on July 12. The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region.

Rain situation across India

According to prediction from the weather department heavy rainfall is expected in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa. IMD has issued an orange alert for these states hinting at the possibility of heavy precipitation.

The Met department has also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall over Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Telangana till July 16. Andhra Pradesh is expected to see heavy rain on July 13 and July 14.

Assam, Meghalaya and Odisha are predicted to get wet spells until July 16. on the other hand, Nagaland and Manipur will witness heavy rainfall on July 13 and July 14.

West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh will see light rainfall until July 13. As per IMD’s forecast, Jharkhand will witness heavy rainfall today.