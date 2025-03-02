Delhi plans cruise service on Yamuna, aims to boost river tourism; full details

Delhi is gearing up to launch an eco-friendly cruise service on the Yamuna, aiming to boost tourism along a six-kilometer stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. Under the plan, a six-km stretch of the Yamuna is to be developed from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple) for cruise operations for tourists, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has issued a request for quotation (RFQ) to find an operator for two solar or electric battery-powered cruises.

The project, implemented by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), will also involve the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the irrigation and flood control department. These agencies will provide floating jetties, navigational aids, and shore-based charging infrastructure.

According to the proposal document, the cruise service will operate on a seven- to eight-kilometer round trip, starting and ending at Sonia Vihar. The selected operator must provide two electric-solar hybrid boats, each with a seating capacity of 20-30 passengers and a speed of five to seven knots. The boats will feature inboard bio-toilets with zero discharge, an announcement system, and safety jackets.

"The operator will provide a safe, reliable, and comfortable cruise service, ensuring the safety of all passengers, crew, and other river users," the document states. The air-conditioned boats must be leased or owned and not more than two years old. At least four trips will be required daily.

Officials believe the initiative will promote sustainable water transport and enhance tourism while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

