Delhi Police arrests Abhijeet Dipke ahead of Tiranga march, CJP claims lawyers unable to contact him

Police said action was taken against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. He will be produced before a Special Executive Magistrate today. Bora was released under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, according to police.

Police said Dipke had been served two notices directing him not to visit Central Park in Connaught Place, but allegedly failed to comply. His detention was linked to concerns over a breach of peace.

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Dipke will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day. Police are also expected to tell the magistrate that he violated a peace bond furnished during an earlier preventive arrest. He had reportedly furnished a bond of ₹50,000 and was directed not to disturb public peace for one year.

CJP alleged that Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location and was not being allowed to speak to lawyers. “The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers,” it said on X.

“Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!” it added.

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The party said Dipke was carrying the national flag when he left his residence. “Abhijeet was just walking out of his home with a Tiranga in his hand! How can walking with a tiranga be a crime?” it asked, adding that the detentions would not deter people from joining the protests.

CJP also wrote to the station house officer of Mandir Marg police station seeking Dipke’s location and the legal grounds for his detention. Party leader Rohan Deshpande wrote, “This lack of information is deeply concerning.” He sought details of the provisions invoked, the authority that ordered the detention and the officer responsible for Dipke’s custody, while asking police to allow him to contact colleagues and access legal counsel.