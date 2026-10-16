'Lehra do Tiranga' march: Delhi Police detain CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke

The CJP had planned the march at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm, with supporters expected to assemble and wave the national flag. The party has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

READ THIS: 'Businesses don't suffer because of peaceful protests': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on Delhi traders' complaints

Delhi Police serve notice to Abhijeet Dipke

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Earlier in the day, a police team visited the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Anish Gawande, where Dipke was staying. The personnel served him a notice informing him that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force in the Connaught Place and Central Park areas.

The notice reportedly stated that no permission had been granted for the proposed march and warned against proceeding with the gathering in violation of the restrictions.

Police cited concerns about public safety, traffic congestion, emergency access and possible disruption to commercial activity in Connaught Place, one of Delhi’s major business and shopping hubs.

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Dipke questions allegations, says he is ready to face action

During the interaction, Dipke was seen questioning the allegations mentioned in the notice and challenging the police to produce evidence that he had instigated violence. In a video of the encounter, he questioned the officers about the accusations against him.

“Kya aarop laga diya hai aapne mere upar?” (What kind of accusation have you levelled against me?)

He also objected to the wording of the notice and accused the authorities of making allegations without providing evidence. “Ye kya mazak laga rakha hai aap logon ne. Kya notice hai, ye notice hota hai? Jo maan main aaye woh likhe ja rahe ho aap log.” (What kind of a joke is this that you people are playing? What is this 'notice'? Is this what you call a notice? You're just writing down whatever you feel like?)

🚨 BREAKING: Delhi Police have reached Abhijeet Dipke's location AND served him a notice. As per police sources, the notice states Section 163 is imposed in Connaught Place and NDMC has not granted permission for the Tiranga Yatra. If he still proceeds to CP, it will be treated as a violation of Section 163 and invite legal action. Advertisement October 16, 2026

Dipke further challenged the police to show evidence of him instigating violence. “Phansi pe chadha do na. Kya mazak hai ye.” (Go ahead, hang me. What kind of a joke is this?)

He added: “Video aap ek nahi dikha payenge.” (You won't be able to show even one video.)

ALSO READ: ‘Some actions may be needed’: Supreme Court says it will intervene if traders are impacted due to CJP protest in CP

Central Park closed, security tightened

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park in Connaught Place would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17, citing administrative reasons. The decision came ahead of the proposed gathering.

Delhi Police also cited concerns about traffic congestion, public safety and disruption to businesses in Connaught Place, one of the capital's major commercial centres. The New Delhi Traders Association urged political parties and protesters to choose another location, stating that demonstrations had affected business activity and the livelihoods of shopkeepers and other workers.