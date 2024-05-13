Delhi Police gets PCR calls: 'Swati Maliwal speaking, I have been assaulted at CM's residence'

The Delhi Police received two calls said to be from AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, India Today reported on Monday. The caller claimed she was assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal's PA at the chief minister's official residence.

The police received two calls this morning at 9 am, sources told India Today. The caller identified herself as Swati Maliwal and claimed assault by the Chief Minister's PA Bibhav. Whether she was assaulted or not can be confirmed only if she files a complaint. So far, there has been no comment from either the AAP or Maliwal.

The police received the calls from the number that Maliwal uses. Acting upon the calls, the police reached the chief minister's residence but Maliwal was not there. Sources also say Maliwal may reach the Civil Lines police station to file a complaint.

Sharing the details, DCP (North) Manoj Meena said the Delhi Police received a PCR call at 9:34 AM wherein the caller said that she had been assaulted inside the CM residence. "Accordingly, local police responded to the call, and SHO and the local police reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to the police station civil lines. She left the police station without giving any complaint. In this matter, no complaint has been received till now."

According to protocol, the Delhi Police cannot enter the Chief Minister's house without permission. The police are currently investigating the authenticity of the PCR calls and attempting to gather more information about the matter. No written complaint has been filed yet.

India Today TV reached out to Swati Maliwal for her statement, but she was not available.

Business Today could not independently verify the claims.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)