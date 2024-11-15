Delhi pollution remains in ‘severe’ category at 420 AQI; GRAP-3 restrictions implemented

Delhi air pollution: Air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day on Friday after it hovered in the ‘very poor’ category for 15 days prior to that. Delhi’s air quality index was 420 on Friday morning, marginally improved from Thursday 430 but still in the ‘severe’ category. Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced that it would implement the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to worsening pollution.

According to SAFAR-India, Anand Vihar station recorded a reading of 455 AQI, while Bawana recorded 449, Mathura Road 388, Dwarka Sector 8 456, IGI Airport 447, ITO 395, Jahangirpuri 456, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 389, Lodhi Road 379, Mandir Marg 425, Mundka 459, Najafgarh 438, Narela 436, Nehru Nagar 457, North Campus DU 400, Okhla Phase 2 437, Patparganj 461, RK Puram 450, Rohini 454, Siri Fort 440, Vivek Vihar 447, and Wazirpur 456 among others.

The Delhi government implemented the GRAP measures that would commence at 8am on Friday. The measures include a ban on construction activities and restrictions on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Moreover, primary schools will not conduct physical classes until further notice, although online classes are permitted to continue.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered strict enforcement of these restrictions in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar, with violations attracting a fine of Rs 20,000.

Under GRAP's third stage, inter-state buses from NCR states, except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, and BS-VI diesel buses, are prohibited from entering Delhi. Construction and demolition activities, mining-related operations are suspended, and water sprinkling on major roads is mandated. Furthermore, students up to class 5 may be considered for online classes.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced 20 additional trips on weekdays, in response to the GRAP-III implementation, starting Friday.