Delhi pollution: Air quality plunges to ‘severe’ category, AQI at 430; smog engulfs city

Delhi air pollution: The national capital’s air quality plunged to ‘severe’ category after hovering in the ‘very poor’ category for around 15 days. On Thursday, a thick layer of smog engulfed the city worsening the air quality. Wednesday saw the season’s first dense fog and lowest daytime temperature.

On Thursday, Delhi’s AQI was 430. A reading of at least 400 is categorised as ‘severe’.Almost all of the stations across the city have recorded an alarming reading of over 400 AQI.

According to SAFAR-India, Anand Vihar recorded a reading of 473, while Bawana was 455, Burari Crossing 455, Dwarka Sector 8 458, IGI Airport 435, ITO 421, Jahangirpuri 471, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 408, Lodhi Road 377, Mandir Marg 440, Mundka 460, NSIT Dwarka 425, Najafgarh 457, Narela 438, Nehru Nagar 460, North Campus DU 421, Okhla Phase 2 440, Patparganj 472, Punjabi Bagh 459, RK Puram 454, Rohini 453, Siri Fort 438, Vivek Vihar 468, and Wazirpur 467 among others.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of smog engulfs the Gazipur as the air quality deteriorates to 'Severe' category in several parts of the national capital, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



AQI in Anand Vihar is at 473 pic.twitter.com/QuiRz7LAtv — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, 401-450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) attributed the deterioration in air quality to an “unprecedented dense” fog and called it an “episodic event”. It has predicted the air quality to improve from Thursday onwards owing to stronger winds.

The CAQM said that it plans to closely monitor the situation before implementing Stage III of GRAP. If the air quality remains in the ‘severe’ category, the authorities may impose the third stage of GRAP, which would ban construction and demolition activities, as well as put a stop to the running of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted fog and smog conditions in the national capital till November 16. On Wednesday, around 10 flights were delayed and diverted due to thick fog in Delhi that saw visibility dropping to zero in the early hours of the day.