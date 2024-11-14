‘Like entering a gas chamber’: Priyanka Gandhi compares Delhi’s toxic air to Wayanad’s AQI of 35

Indian National Congress General Secretary who was in Wayanad for the Lok Sabha bypoll said entering Delhi was like entering a “gas chamber”. Gandhi’s post comes as Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category with an AQI of 430. On the other hand, Wayanad has an AQI of 35, she said, which is in the ‘good’ category.

“Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air,” she said.

Gandhi urged the authorities to “put their heads together” to tackle the issue of air pollution in the national capital. “Delhi’s pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air. It’s beyond this party or that, it’s practically impossible to breathe especially for kids, elders and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it,” she said.

Delhi citizens woke up to a thick layer of smog on Thursday, that impacted visibility too. The air quality had also dipped to ‘severe’ levels, with almost all the stations of SAFAR-India recording an AQI of at least 400.

For the second consecutive day, a thick blanket of fog Delhi. The city recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 16.1 degrees Celsius, which is three notches above the normal, according to the weather department.

The Central Pollution Control Board reported that Delhi's Air Quality Index at 9 am was 428, wile SAFAR-India had put it at 430, both placing it in the 'severe' category. Of the 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, 32 recorded air quality in the 'severe' category with readings above 400. These stations include Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, IGI Airport, ITO, Mandir Marg, North Campus, Pat