Delhi Electricity Bill shock? Why some households may have to pay more

Delhi residents could see a modest increase in their electricity bills after the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) approved a higher Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) for power distribution companies, allowing them to recover rising electricity procurement costs.

The increase, which applies to April 2026, comes amid higher fuel prices and global market uncertainties that have pushed up the cost of power generation.

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The impact will vary across distribution areas, with consumers served by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) expected to see the largest increase.

According to estimates, a household with a sanctioned load of 2 kilowatts and monthly consumption of 600 units in BYPL areas could see its bill rise by around ₹170, from about ₹3,766 to ₹3,936.

For consumers in areas served by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), a similar household may pay roughly ₹102 more, with bills increasing from around ₹3,850 to ₹3,952.

Customers covered by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies electricity to much of north Delhi, are unlikely to experience a significant increase because the approved surcharge hike for the utility is marginal.

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Officials emphasized that consumers availing Delhi government's power subsidy will not be affected, as the subsidy is linked to the number of units consumed rather than the total amount payable.

Why are electricity bills increasing?

Electricity tariffs approved by DERC are based on projected costs. However, actual power purchase costs often fluctuate because of changes in coal prices, transportation expenses, imported fuel costs and prevailing market conditions.

The Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge allows distribution companies to recover such additional costs without waiting for a formal tariff revision.

According to officials, rising fuel prices, increased imports and higher transportation costs have significantly pushed up power procurement expenses in recent months.

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DERC allowed BYPL the steepest increase, raising its permissible surcharge from 11.71% to 17.43%, an increase of 5.72 percentage points.

For BRPL, the approved surcharge was increased from 14.51% to 17.94%, while TPDDL's surcharge rose marginally from 15.99% to 16%.

The approved hikes were, however, lower than what the discoms had sought. BYPL had requested permission to recover a surcharge of 35.26%, while BRPL had sought 31.55%. TPDDL had proposed a surcharge of around 16%.

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DERC rejected these demands but agreed that additional recovery was necessary to account for higher power purchase costs.

New mechanism may affect future bills

The regulator's order also introduces a carry-forward mechanism for unrecovered costs.

Under the new framework, if a discom is unable to recover all eligible costs immediately because of a ceiling on surcharge recovery, the balance amount can be carried forward and recovered in subsequent billing cycles when permissible limits allow.

The move effectively gives power distributors greater flexibility to recoup higher procurement expenses over time, potentially affecting electricity bills in the future.

The latest order also further relaxes earlier restrictions that capped surcharge recovery at 10% in a billing cycle, reflecting the regulator's effort to balance consumer interests with the financial health of power distribution companies.

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